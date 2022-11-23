Win Stuff
Petal Children’s Task Force set to give food boxes during the holiday season

An official said Christmas donations are on the list of things to do once Thanksgiving is over.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Children’s Task Force is getting ready for the holiday season.

An official said Christmas donations are on the list of things to do once Thanksgiving is over.

Demaris Lee is the director of the Petal Children’s Task Force, and she said donations are welcome. She and a group of volunteers will begin to restock shelves for the next wave of people.

“We have people who are signing up to get a Christmas snack box,” said Lee. “Children are at home for two weeks so we try to provide things that the children can eat like spaghetti-o’s, ramen noodles, and things like that so they don’t have to turn the stove on. That’s our main thing.”

Lee said you can stop by the task force’s office to sign-up and receive a snack box.

