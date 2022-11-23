Win Stuff
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.(Marion County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.

The victim knew Nichols, and the sheriff’s office said the incident is considered domestic-related.

Nichols fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquise. He is wanted by the MCSO for attempted murder.

AAA Ambulance Service transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Nichols should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.

