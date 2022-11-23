Win Stuff
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle

Byron Windham, 28, of Laurel
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle.

According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware Road. He was charged with kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Graham said the charges are connected to a GMC truck and hay trailer that was reported taken from a Jones County residency around Sept. 21.

The investigator said an individual, who claimed to have witnessed Windham taking the vehicle, was allegedly taken from their home by Windham approximately a week after the incident happened.

The victim was reportedly tied up and blindfolded and taken to a residency in Eucutta, Miss. They were then put in a closet for an undetermined amount of time.

The investigator said the victim was then allegedly taken to a wooded area, tied to a tree and remained there for several hours. Windham reportedly later let the victim go.

Windham is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Graham is the lead investigator in the case, and it is still under investigation.

