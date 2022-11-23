Homes of Hope for Children to celebrate the holidays with new leadership.

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children is moving into a new year with new leadership.

Long-time Judge Tony Mozingo announced in October that he would take the Pine Belt children’s home as his own, establish new leadership and apply faith-based principles. The announcement came after the former director was arrested and then removed from his position.

“This particular holiday season is special because of the changes that have occurred,” said Mozingo, “We look forward to a new day and a new year here at Homes of Hope.”

Mozingo will serve as a judge for the 15th District Judicial Court until the end of the year and then will begin his new role on Jan. 1.

“To leave the pressure of the political world, the legal world and to step into a ministry that I can help rebuild and grow a wonderful ministry that helps focus on nothing except the welfare of less fortunate children,” said Mozingo.

“Serving children in crisis throughout Mississippi” is the mission at Homes of Hope.

Mozingo said he’s thankful for generous donors and businesses that continue to support their mission, and with Christmas right around the corner, a new way of giving gifts to children is being implemented this holiday season.

The website is called Giftster.

“It doesn’t matter how small or large, it may make the difference in one child’s Christmas being magical and special here at homes of hope,” said Mozingo.

