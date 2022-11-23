Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman facing 3 counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery; bond set

Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg
Misty Scarborough, 38, of Hattiesburg(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Tia McKenzie and WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a woman charged with three counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery Wednesday morning.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Misty Scarborough, of Hattiesburg, appeared before Justice Court Judge Zach Vaughn. Her bond was set at $50,000 on each count.

The sheriff’s department said Scarborough is facing three counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery in connection to her children in the Justin Riche case.

Scarborough was originally arrested on three counts of child neglect in connection to this case.

During the course of the investigation into Riche, FCSD received information as to Scarborough’s knowledge and involvement in allowing the abuse to happen. At the time of the abuse, she was married to Riche.

An accessory before the fact refers to a person who aids, abets or encourages another to commit a crime but is not at the scene. An accessory before the fact, like an accomplice, may be held criminally liable to the same extent.

Scarborough was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. She will remain at the detention center, as will Justin Riche, until the trial date unless she is able to make bond.

FCSO’s Blaine Stansell and Capt. Connie Keene are the lead investigators in the case.

