Hattiesburg Convention Commission employees get early look at movie ‘Devotion’

Employees of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission were treated to a special showing of the...
Employees of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission were treated to a special showing of the movie, "Devotion" Tuesday at The Grand theater.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of employees with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission were the first in the Hub City to see the new movie about Hattiesburg aviation hero Jesse L. Brown.

About 200 employees took part in a special Tuesday afternoon showing at The Grand Theater of the film Devotion.

It tells the story of Ensign Jesse Brown, a Hattiesburg native and the nation’s first black Naval aviator, and his friendship with his wingman, Thomas Hudner.

Brown was killed in action in the Korean War when his plane was shot down.

Hudner was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor after he intentionally crash-landed his own plane in an attempt to save Brown.

“I think it was extraordinary,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “This was very special to have a hometown hero, a national hero, on the big screen.”

“I’ve read so much about Jesse Leroy Brown and Tom Hudner and to see it all unfold on screen, it really brought it to life,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“As a former Marine in the aviation community, it really hit home when they brought in Chosin Reservoir, which was a huge battle for the Marine Corps,” said Amado Luna, guest services supervisor for the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The movie opens nationwide on Nov. 23.

For more information about the movie, click HERE.

