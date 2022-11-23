Win Stuff
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history.

Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.

Either Southern University or Prairie View A&M will get the last spot. If Southern beats Grambling, they will take on JSU. Prairie View will be the opponent if Southern loses.

Sanders says the opponent isn’t the issue, instead holding themselves to the same standard they have the whole season.

“It does not phase us because one opponent we hadn’t faced, but the other one we have,” said Coach Sanders. “The game is on us, man. We play our game; we should be ok. We’re our biggest opponent. We really are. We feel as though we can only beat ourselves, that no one can beat us if we’re on our game.”

The SWAC Championship will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium Saturday, December 3.

