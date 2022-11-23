House fire contained to bedroom, Collins Fire Department reports

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An “unintentional/accidentally overloaded electrical circuit” is considered the initial culprit behind a home fire Tuesday night in Collins.

Collins Fire Department firefighters managed to keep the damage within the room of origin, a bedroom, and were able to rescue a pet dog, which was found in a kennel crate in the living room.

According to the Collins Fire Department’s Facebook page, units were dispatched Tuesday evening to a residence in the 600 block of South Arrington Avenue.

Upon arrival, Engine 2 reported a one-story, single-family house had an active, working fire in the front area of the home, CFD said.

The fire was found to be in a bedroom, and a quick, interior attack allowed crews to make a fast stop and contain the fire to the room of origin, CFD said.

Firefighters performed additional ventilation, salvage and overhaul to prevent further damage to the residence.

The fire appears to have been caused by an unintentional/accidentally overloaded electrical circuit, CFD said.

CFD reminds everyone to always use caution and not overload electrical circuits and never utilize extension cords of incompatible capacities with the available current.

Extension cords & surge protectors should always be used appropriately and never utilized as a means of permanent wiring, CFD said.

If surge protectors are used, they should be plugged directly into the wall receptacle. Extension cords should also not be connected to surge protectors, they are not rated for the additional current draw.

