Christian Services hosts annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff and volunteers at Hattiesburg’s Christian Services invited the Hattiesburg area to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit early Tuesday.

The organization hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration. About 2,500 lunches were prepared, featuring turkey, green beans, dressing, cranberries and rolls.

Patrons could dine in or pick up at a drive-thru. Other lunches were delivered as part of the organization’s daily Meals On Wheels program.

About 200 volunteers turned out to help prepare and serve the meals. Members of various churches cooked the turkeys for the event.

Christian Services administrators say the Thanksgiving celebration goes back at least 27 years.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.