11/23 Ryan’s “Thanksgiving Eve” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The last couple of days have been nice despite a little cloud cover and drizzle, but today it’s nothing but sunshine and an even warmer afternoon. In fact, today’s high of 72 will be the first in nearly 3 weeks that will be above the “normal” for this time of year (67)...though we were only one degree cooler yesterday. I highly recommend getting out today and enjoying the warmth and sun because we won’t see much for the rest of the week after it sets today. That’s due to a couple of cold fronts moving in which will bring a decent amount of rain to the area and some slightly cooler air as we head into next week. Here’s what’s expected as we head into tomorrow:

First, clouds will begin gathering in the skies overnight, leading to partly-to-mostly cloudy skies by sunrise. The skies will steadily get darker as we approach the afternoon, which is when I expect the leading edge of the first frontal system to move in. Currently I expect this will happen ~4 PM tomorrow, though models really haven’t been very consistent with this one and I’ve seen some as early as just after lunch. Friday is also still a bit uncertain, as every model run is significantly different. Yesterday’s where much wetter on Friday, while the Thursday’s and today’s have been drier. I expect we’ll end up seeing a drier, but still cloudy and damp Friday, with rain lasting a bit longer into Saturday afternoon. That’s the second front, and when that one goes we’ll see nothing but sunshine until the middle of next week when a quick evening of rain swings through.

