11/23 Ryan’s “Thanksgiving Eve” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Enjoy all your Wednesday sunshine, because clouds and rain move in quickly tomorrow.
Good morning, Pine Belt!
The last couple of days have been nice despite a little cloud cover and drizzle, but today it’s nothing but sunshine and an even warmer afternoon. In fact, today’s high of 72 will be the first in nearly 3 weeks that will be above the “normal” for this time of year (67)...though we were only one degree cooler yesterday. I highly recommend getting out today and enjoying the warmth and sun because we won’t see much for the rest of the week after it sets today. That’s due to a couple of cold fronts moving in which will bring a decent amount of rain to the area and some slightly cooler air as we head into next week. Here’s what’s expected as we head into tomorrow:
First, clouds will begin gathering in the skies overnight, leading to partly-to-mostly cloudy skies by sunrise. The skies will steadily get darker as we approach the afternoon, which is when I expect the leading edge of the first frontal system to move in. Currently I expect this will happen ~4 PM tomorrow, though models really haven’t been very consistent with this one and I’ve seen some as early as just after lunch. Friday is also still a bit uncertain, as every model run is significantly different. Yesterday’s where much wetter on Friday, while the Thursday’s and today’s have been drier. I expect we’ll end up seeing a drier, but still cloudy and damp Friday, with rain lasting a bit longer into Saturday afternoon. That’s the second front, and when that one goes we’ll see nothing but sunshine until the middle of next week when a quick evening of rain swings through.
