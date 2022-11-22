Win Stuff
Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting

Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November.

According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the arrest.

Strickland’s warrants were in connection to a shooting at a vehicle being driven by individuals allegedly associated with the West 5th Street shooting.

HPD posted that this incident occurred near 7th Street and Oliver Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 3. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Hattiesburg police have previously arrested five individuals in connection to the shooting on West 5th Street.

Strickland has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

