Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sixth Street Museum District to hold annual Christmas Open House Dec. 10

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District is set to celebrate the sights and sounds of Christmas during its annual Christmas Open House in December.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission’s Director of Museums, Latoya Norman, says this year’s event will be held at both the African American Military History Museum (USO) and Smith Drug Co.

“This is an annual event that is beloved by our community,” said Norman. “This year we will spread Christmas cheer from one end of Sixth Street to the other with Smith Drug Co. being added to the Sixth Street Museum District.”

During the event, there will be a special Christmas tour of the AAMHM, along with stations to take part in arts and crafts and gift wrapping, carolers and the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus. Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories at the Smith Drug Co. location.

“We hope visitors will visit both the USO and Smith Drug Co. to enjoy all of the Christmas delights,” Norman said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support the AAMHM’s longtime partnership with the United State Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

Light refreshments will be served at both locations.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Source: MDHS
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
2022 Miss Hattiesburg was crowned Sunday night
Lang crowned Miss Hattiesburg 2022
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person...
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family

Latest News

“This call is a reminder that there is only about four minutes to safely escape a home in which...
Quick response by resident helps save home from overnight fire in Ellisville
Petal Arts Council prepares for festival of trees
Petal Arts Council preparing for ‘Festival of Trees’
ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.
46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report
LFD giving out free fire alarms
LFD providing fire alarms to Laurel city residents