Sixth Street Museum District to hold annual Christmas Open House Dec. 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District is set to celebrate the sights and sounds of Christmas during its annual Christmas Open House in December.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission’s Director of Museums, Latoya Norman, says this year’s event will be held at both the African American Military History Museum (USO) and Smith Drug Co.

“This is an annual event that is beloved by our community,” said Norman. “This year we will spread Christmas cheer from one end of Sixth Street to the other with Smith Drug Co. being added to the Sixth Street Museum District.”

During the event, there will be a special Christmas tour of the AAMHM, along with stations to take part in arts and crafts and gift wrapping, carolers and the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus. Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories at the Smith Drug Co. location.

“We hope visitors will visit both the USO and Smith Drug Co. to enjoy all of the Christmas delights,” Norman said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support the AAMHM’s longtime partnership with the United State Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

Light refreshments will be served at both locations.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.

