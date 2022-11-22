Radiant Reflections presented with check for ‘Do Good, Look Good’ campaign.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With a common goal to help Pine Belt women, Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal.

Radiant reflections, a supporter of The Pink Ribbon fund, set a goal to raise $2,000 to help women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

They surpassed the goal in just the first 10 days, raising over $3,000.

Kaye Ray, director of The Pink Ribbon Fund, presented Radiant Reflections with a check as part of this year’s 4th annual “Do Good, Look Good” campaign.

“I hope that we can get more people involved and I think it is happening just over the growth over the four-year period,” said Ray. “Dr. Otaigbe is a strong supporter and she’s just phenomenal in supporting The Pink Ribbon Fund.”

Radiant Reflections will host its annual open house on Dec. 8.

