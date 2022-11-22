Quick response by resident helps save home from overnight fire in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Fire Council is making sure citizens are prepared after responding to a house fire situation after a resident acted quickly to fight an overnight fire in Ellisville.

According to Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, a 911 call came in from a home on Rocky Landing Drive around 1:57 a.m., with the caller stating flames were visible in their home.

Ben Graham, a resident of the home, said he was there and had been awake, but as he laid back down to go back to sleep, his dog barked and alerted him to something.

Bumgardner said Graham found a smell of electrical burning and then found flames near a power strip in the family’s enclosed back porch.

After quickly waking his wife and children and helping them escape the home, Graham took action and got his fire extinguisher and fought the fire. Once the fire extinguisher was empty, he got the water hose and continued to fight the fire until firefighters arrived.

According to Bumgardner, firefighters from South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Ellisville Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters saw that the single-story brick home had heavy smoke coming from the inside and evidence of the fire in the enclosed porch, with the room taking mild damage. The blaze did a huge amount of surface damage to the porch, including the ceiling.

Firefighters used thermal imaging to make sure that there were no hidden hot spots and a vent fan to decrease the smoke inside the house.

“This call is a reminder that there is only about four minutes to safely escape a home in which there is a fire,” said Bumgardner. “Once there is a fire, homes burn very, very quickly. Therefore, availability of a fire extinguisher is a necessity in our homes. A small fire grows into a devastating fire in a matter of just a couple of minutes.”

“An alert pup and swift, deliberate action by Mr. Graham last night saved the family home from extensive damage.”

The fire council reminds citizens to make sure residents have a properly serviced fire extinguisher available in their homes, along with providing steps on how to use an extinguisher:

In case of a fire in your home, stay calm and remember PASS! (Pull, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep)

Pull the pin at the top to break the seal, Aim the extinguisher at the base of the fire, Squeeze the handle, and Sweep the extinguisher from side to side, continuing to aim at the base of the fire

