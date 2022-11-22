Petal Arts Council preparing for ‘Festival of Trees’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Arts Council held a work day this afternoon to prepare for the “Festival of Trees” event on Dec. 3.

The council sponsors the event and allows local businesses to decorate a tree; however, they like and the event aims to bring the community together during the holiday season.

“Sponsoring the festival of trees which will take part, take place during the celebration of the park in Hinton Park on December third,” said Jodie Brickson, the vice president of the Petal Arts Council. “It’s just really neat to get the community together just to support being festive and beautifying the town.”

The trees will be on display for a whole month starting Dec 3.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.