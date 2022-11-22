Non-profits provide Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All hands are on deck at multiple locations as volunteers prepare food to give people across the Pine Belt a warm welcome and a warm Thanksgiving meal this week.

The season of giving is upon us, and non-profits, such as Edwards Street Fellowship Center and Christian Services, are ready to feed neighbors in need.

“Shining the light of God’s love” is the motto at Edwards Street Fellowship Center. Officials said its mission means more now than ever.

Ann McCullen is the executive director at Edwards Street.

“Higher numbers of people are coming to us for food assistance than they did even during the height of the pandemic,” said McCullen.

Jordan Migues is a volunteer at Edwards Street Fellowship. He’s the project development manager for Schneider Electric, but he took on a different job this week.

“I took some PTO today to volunteer over the holidays,” said Migues, “I try to stop by at the beginning of the month when they’re busy.”

Migues said he wants to set an example not only for his two children but also for children everywhere and show them the importance of helping others.

“This is my first time volunteering here for thanksgiving, but I’m just happy to help and contribute and if it can make someone’s day brighter, Thanksgiving or any other day, that’s rewarding to me,” said Migues.

“That’s where I think that the Hattiesburg community is extra special because they realize that neighbors who need a helping hand are with us year-round,” said McCullen.

Providing a helping hand is something Christian Services understands, too.

“This community Thanksgiving dinner has been going on for about 25 or 30 donors who want to make sure it goes on every year,” said Executive Director Maggie West.

More than ten different organizations helped to prepare food for the annual event.

“There’s nothing better than celebrating each other and knowing how good God is. To stop for a minute and reflect on the fact that no matter what we think is going on, he’s bigger than that and that we’re just a community of love,” said West.

Christian services said they expect to feed more than 2,500 people Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Both Christian Services and Edwards Street Fellowship Center said donations make their missions possible.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.