Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

Johnnie Bennett, 50, was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Johnnie Bennett, 50, was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member.

Family members said he could possibly be wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans with paint on them and possibly a pair of New Balance tennis shoes that are white, blue and orange.

Bennett is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 195 pounds. He has brown eyes, bald and has a goatee.

Family members did not have any information on if Bennett left by bus or by vehicle. He has not been able to be reached by phone.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

