A little warmer tomorrow, but your Thanksgiving is looking rainy.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/21
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The weather will be mostly cloudy and cold this evening as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be near 40°.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs topping out into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It looks like the first half of Thanksgiving will be dry, but showers will move into the area during the late afternoon & evening hours. We’re still a few days out, so be sure to keep checking in! Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers will hang around for your Black Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

