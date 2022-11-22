LFD providing fire alarms to Laurel city residents

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department has recently begun installing fire alarms and providing fire extinguishers to homeowners for free.

“We like to come in, and if they don’t have any fire alarms or any fire extinguishers, we’re able to provide some for these people,” said Firefighter Derek Ward.

Ward is bringing fire prevention awareness to homes in Laurel. Chief Leo Brown says they usually go into the schools to educate kids, but this year he’s bringing the message to parents.

“We want to take it to the parents because now, this time of year, you’ve got a lot of cooking going on, children out of school, so cooking for Thanksgiving, Christmas, so we kind of want to get these in the home than to push this because that’s the time of year a lot of fires pick up when it’s getting cold with the heaters and stuff like that,” said Brown.

The program is free to any homeowner within city limits.

In addition to alarms, crews also can share resources, such as a fire extinguisher.

“[A] Fire extinguisher can is a very convenient tool for them to have because it’s smaller and it has easier for them to just take the top off and spray instead of having a big, bulky fire extinguisher where it’s a little bit more of a longer process for them,” said Ward.

Any Laurel resident within city limits wanting a free fire alarm installed and fire extinguisher can call the Laurel Fire Department at 601-428-6597.

