Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley.

According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.

Buckley is wanted in Laurel for two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that left two people dead outside a Laurel laundromat in October, along with several other violent felonies.

Cox says LPD will be working with FPD over the coming days to extradite Buckely back to Laurel.

