Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police

Ronald Buckley, 19, is wanted for murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.
Ronald Buckley, 19, is wanted for murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.(Fremont Police Department)
By WDAM Staff, Renaldo Hopkins and Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley.

According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.

Buckley is wanted in Laurel for two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that left two people dead outside a Laurel laundromat in October, along with several other violent felonies.

Cox says LPD will be working with FPD over the coming days to extradite Buckely back to Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Source: MDHS
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
2022 Miss Hattiesburg was crowned Sunday night
Lang crowned Miss Hattiesburg 2022
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person...
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family

Latest News

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.
Sixth Street Museum District to hold annual Christmas Open House Dec. 10
Delores McNair speaks at her reappointment to the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of...
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
“This district has been my greatest joy and I am so proud of the efforts that we have made for...
Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement
“This call is a reminder that there is only about four minutes to safely escape a home in which...
Quick response by resident helps save home from overnight fire in Ellisville