Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020.

According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.

On August 4, 2020, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department responded to 1266 Morriston Road in Petal after receiving a 911 call about a man being stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Ingram suffering from multiple stabbed wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

An investigation was conducted, and after speaking with witnesses and reviewing the evidence, it was determined that Trevino and Ingram had gotten into an argument about a truck that had become stuck on a nearby road. Trevino reportedly smashed a glass bottle over Ingram’s head, pulled a fixed-blade knife from its sheath and began repeatedly stabbing Ingram in the upper body.

Trevino then drove Ingram’s truck away from the scene. The truck was found in Laurel a few days later, and Trevino was found in a house near the stolen truck.

Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, of Ellisville. (Forrest County Circuit Court)

Trevino was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury for aggravated assault, auto theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He proceeded to trial on Sept. 28, 2022, wherein the jury returned guilty verdicts for all charges.

On Monday, Nov. 22, a sentencing hearing was conducted, wherein it was determined Trevion had three previous convictions: burglary in Jones County Circuit Court; felony DUI in Jone County Circuit Court and felon in possession of a firearm in Covington County Circuit Court.

According to the habitual offender statute, Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Trevino to 20 years in prison, day-for-day, for aggravated assault; 10 years in prison, day-for-day, for auto theft and 10 years in prison, day-for-day, for being a felon in possession of a weapon. The sentences will be served concurrently with each other.

“There was no excuse to pull a knife and continually stab Mr. Ingram,” said Carter. “It was not a case of self-defense and there was no justification for such a vicious attack. This is not how we resolve a disagreement with someone.”

“I want to commend the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding job with the investigation and the quick resolution,” added Carter.

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley prosecuted the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.