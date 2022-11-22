Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president.

At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected and swore in McNair and other state association leaders for the 2022-2023 school year.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, who appointed McNair to the Hattiesburg school board in 2017 and 2022, congratulated McNair on his Facebook page.

“This position plays an important role in shaping the legislative agenda for public education and advocacy for the upcoming year,” writes Barker. “It is even more impressive knowing that Ms. McNair will move into the president’s role of this organization next year. Anytime a Hattiesburger can be at the table helping to make decisions at the state or federal level, it is a win for our city; and, in this case, a win for our school district, teachers and students.”

McNair will serve alongside Cecil J. Lizana, Sr., of the Pass Christian School District, who was elected as MSBA president.

“I would like to say thank you for the vote of confidence from the members of the Mississippi school districts,” said new president, Cecil J. Lizana, Sr. “Thank you for believing in me. To represent MSBA is truly an honor. Hearing all the positive things each district is doing for the students in Mississippi makes me proud to be a part of this team’s mission!”

Other newly elected or appointed members of the 20-person MSBA Board of Directors include the following:

Secretary-Treasurer (2022-2023) — Danny Cowart, Simpson County School District (elected)

Past President (2022-2023) — Leroy Matthews, Jr., Quitman County School District

Director (2022-2023) — Shelia Riley, DeSoto County School District

Director (2022-2023) — Alvin Smith, Wayne County School District

Director (2022-2023) — Verna Hunter, North Panola School District

Director (2022-2023) — Sondra Odom, Pearl School District

District 2 Representatives (2022-2024): Jamelda Fulton, Western Line School District Jan Vaughn, Greenville School District Evelyn Murray, Leland School District

District 3 Representative (2021-2023) — Etta Taplin, North Pike School District

District 4 Representatives (2022-2024): Amy Dobson, Jackson County School District W. Barkley Henderson, George County School District Jerry Frazier, Pearl River County School District



“Congratulations to President Lizana, Vice-President McNair, Secretary-Treasurer Cowart, and the new directors,” said Denotris R. Jackson, M.Ed., MSBA Executive Director. “The Board of Directors plays a significant role in executing MSBA’s mission. Their governance expertise strengthens MSBA’s ability to advocate for public school students and provide resources to our members.”

For more information on the work of the MSBA, visit the association’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.