Hattiesburg man arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars on multiple counts related to criminal incidents around the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Adrian Barnes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

The charges are in connection to multiple incidents over the last two months, dated as follows:

11-20-2022 – 3800 West 4th Street, service station

11-17-2022- 2306 Hardy Street, Shell Service Station

11-16-2022- 1801 Hardy Street, Minit Mart

10-19-2022- 1301 Edwards Street, Family Dollar

In three of these incidents, Barnes stole an assortment of snacks, cigarettes and lottery tickets. He also allegedly assaulted the Family Dollar store clerk on October 19.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the investigation in a press release sent out on Tuesday.

Barnes has been booked into the Forrest County Jail on a fugitive - other charge, where he faces additional charges from neighboring agencies.

