Christmas tree prices expected to be higher than normal this year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas trees may run people a higher price this year than normal.

Robert Smith, co-owner of Smith’s Tree Farm, says fuel, labor and chemical costs have seen an increase, causing trees to go up slightly.

Though prices may be higher, Smith is reporting great sales.

“Two or three years ago, we started the weekend before Thanksgiving,” said Smith. “Yesterday, we were steady all day. We cut a lot of trees yesterday so business has increased over the past years.”

Prices can also depend on the species and size of the tree.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.