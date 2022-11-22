Buckley News and Glory House partner for food drive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holidays are approaching, and food pantries across the Pine Belt are in need of your help.

The Glory House in Laurel is one of them. It services over 1000 families a month over the span of 10 counties, and they say that they are in desperate need of help.

“The demand is outweighing the amount of support that we have,” Grant Staples, the owner of the Glory House, said.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of families seeking services from their food pantry has almost doubled.

“We’re so limited being a relatively new pantry in the area. So that struggle is that we even have to purchase food,” Staples said. “We spent over $1,500 on Monday for a truckload of food that we literally will give out tomorrow. It will be gone.”

Food insecurity is an ongoing issue that many across the Pine Belt are experiencing.

Organizations like Buckley News and Glory House are making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Buckley News has partnered with the Glory House to host a food drive that will ease stress for families struggling to put food on their tables.

“We just kind of decided that the Glory House is the new kid on the block,” Matt Roberts, the general sales manager of Buckley News, said. “They need the most help and support right now. The number of people that they feed is a crazy amount with the supplies that they have,” “So, it really was a no-brainer for us to partner with the Glory House and just do all we could to help them out.”

If you are looking to donate, they are accepting non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter, jelly, chunky soups and instant meals.

“I hope that this meets any need that you have, whether it’s something as simple as peanut butter and jelly or hamburger helper, I hope that it meets those needs and I hope that if we can we can do whatever we can for the community,” Kevan Lindsey, the general manager of Buckley News, said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Laurel Impact office, Jasper County News in Bay Springs, the Smith County Reformer in Raleigh, Georgia Pacific in Taylorsville and Magnolia State Bank locations in Laurel, Taylorsville, Bay Springs and Heidelberg. The Laurel Glory House location is also taking on-site and online donations at www.thegloryhouse.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.