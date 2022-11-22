11/22 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to finally see some noticeable warming today which will almost get us back to our “normal” for this time of year (~68), and surpass it over the next two as we climb back into the 70s. It’ll be a nice little return to some more “summer-like” fall days but it won’t last long. A front is coming in Thursday, which will have us back into the low 60s by the weekend. It’ll also bring a few days of rainy weather, though right now severe weather isn’t expected. That’s not to say we won’t see any thunderstorms or issues with small-scale flooding if showers linger, but even those are on the low end possibility-wise. Essentially it looks as if we’ll see rain begin in the early afternoon on Thanksgiving, rain off-and-on pretty much all day Friday, and then quickly taper off Saturday morning. This is unfortunate for holiday travelling purposes, but otherwise won’t cause any lingering issues. Once the front is through Saturday morning we’ll begin to see rapid cooling and clearing, leading to a sunny, drier, and warmer week next week!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.