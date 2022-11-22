Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

11/22 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Much warmer this morning than yesterday, and the temperature keeps rising ahead of a Turkey Day front.
11/22 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to finally see some noticeable warming today which will almost get us back to our “normal” for this time of year (~68), and surpass it over the next two as we climb back into the 70s. It’ll be a nice little return to some more “summer-like” fall days but it won’t last long. A front is coming in Thursday, which will have us back into the low 60s by the weekend. It’ll also bring a few days of rainy weather, though right now severe weather isn’t expected. That’s not to say we won’t see any thunderstorms or issues with small-scale flooding if showers linger, but even those are on the low end possibility-wise. Essentially it looks as if we’ll see rain begin in the early afternoon on Thanksgiving, rain off-and-on pretty much all day Friday, and then quickly taper off Saturday morning. This is unfortunate for holiday travelling purposes, but otherwise won’t cause any lingering issues. Once the front is through Saturday morning we’ll begin to see rapid cooling and clearing, leading to a sunny, drier, and warmer week next week!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Source: MDHS
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
2022 Miss Hattiesburg was crowned Sunday night
Lang crowned Miss Hattiesburg 2022
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person...
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/21
A little warmer tomorrow, but your Thanksgiving is looking rainy.
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/21
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/21
11/21 Ryan’s “Frosty” Monday Morning Forecast
11/21 Ryan’s “Frosty” Monday Morning Forecast
11/21 Ryan’s “Frosty” Monday Morning Forecast
11/21 Ryan’s “Frosty” Monday Morning Forecast