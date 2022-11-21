Win Stuff
UPDATE: Only minor injuries suffered Wednesday in Mississippi 42 wreck in Forrest County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
From Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident near the Forrest County-Perry County line last week resulted in minor injuries.

On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Mississippi 42-Hensarling Road after a call of a three vehicle motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, units found a Nissian Titan pickup truck with heavy rear damage, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with heavy front damage and a Toyota Corolla sedan with moderate driver’s side damage.

The east-bound lane of Mississippi 42 and the entrance to Hensarling Road were both blocked for a short time while crews worked to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

Only minor injuries were sustained as a result of this collision.

