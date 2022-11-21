Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week.

In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.

They will be off on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving and will pick up Thursday’s route on Friday. They will then pick up Friday’s route on Saturday. E

everything is expected to be back to normal by the week of Nov. 28.

In the City of Hattiesburg, the Thanksgiving holidays will be observed on Thursday and Friday. City Hall and other related offices will be closed (except for public safety).

Since sanitation crews will operate an abbreviated schedule, those who live in Wards 4 and 5 and those have their trash (brown can) picked up on Thursdays will need to note the following changes:

Ward 4 - recycling will be picked up on Monday.

Ward 5 - recycling will be picked up on Tuesday

All trash (brown cans) will be picked up on Wednesday

For more informaiton, see the list below or click HERE.

This story will be updated if more updated holiday garbage schedules are provided.

