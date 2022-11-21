The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith.

Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins.

Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others.

“Dear heavenly father,” said Mike Allmon, a seven-year church member, “I come to you Lord, just thanking you for allowing us to go out today.”

Allmon said he and his church family started the U-Turn ministry a little more than a year ago.

They travel throughout the Pine Belt, providing meals, sharing their stories and praying for people in the community.

The church set up shop at the intersection of Main and Seventh streets and welcomed people from all walks of life.

“I think one of the greatest joys is giving and if we get out give and share like ordinary, everyday people we can excite people to get out and do that,” said Allmon.

He described U-Turn as a transformational team-based program that sets people up for success by giving them tools to pivot or do a complete 180-degree turn.

“A lot of them were in addiction and so they came out of their addiction,” Allmon said. “They’ve come out of that addiction and now they’re taking and serving someone else so it’s joyous to serve some who can’t help themselves or to go love on people.:

After morning service, the U-Turn team hit the road, taking with them food and drinks to give back to people in the community.

“Some other churches help these people, just so many other ministries,” Allmon added when speaking about the importance of community.

Brandy Haden is a five-year church member and expressed his gratitude for the ministry.

“When you’re facing addiction and things like that and you’re trying to do it alone, it will not work,” Haden said. “I had an alcohol addiction and we have people in here who have had different addictions.

“It’s a place to come and you’re not judged. We’re here to love you and let you know we’re here to help.”

Doing the work of God and spreading love is what The Springs Church of Collins said brings them joy every day, especially at this time of year.

“When you have that support team of help, it’s a lot easier to stay away from that stuff and stay recovered when you know you’ve got people you can talk to,” Haden said.

More than 300 people were fed a hearty meal. Feeding the body, the heart and the soul is a special way The Springs Church reaches people and gives them hope.

U-Turn recovery ministry provides a place of hope for individuals and families.

The ministry meets every Sunday night at 6 p.m. at The Springs Church in Collins. Donations can be made and more information discovered about the ministry, contact the church directly at .

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.