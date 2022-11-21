Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.(Chatham County Detention Center via WTOC via Gray Media Group)
By WTOC and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police have arrested a Georgia mother in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son.

WTOC reports the Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her toddler son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Simon was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Simon has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings. She is being held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

Simon first reported her son Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

In a news conference Monday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18. Tests conducted confirmed the remains were human.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being done, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
A two-car accident on U.S. 11 early Sunday morning blocked the north-bound lane for about 2...
2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person...
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family
Two cars suffered moderate to minor damage after an accident on Interstate 59 in Jones County.
3 suffer minor injuries in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
2022 Miss Hattiesburg was crowned Sunday night
Lang crowned Miss Hattiesburg 2022

Latest News

.
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury