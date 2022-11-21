MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023.

The eight goals included in the plan describe the path MDHS officials said was needed to connect with Mississippians who reach out to MDHS for assistance and help them become more economically secure, better skilled to enter the workforce and more likely to live in safe and healthy home environments that promote and enhance their self-sufficiency.

“In all our work, we are about the business of helping families move from a state of need to a state of self-sufficiency,” stated Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, MDHS executive director. “We want our services to result in real and measurable improvements in the lives of Mississippi families.

“We help families with workforce training and education opportunities, food assistance, direct support, child care subsidies, child support paternity and enforcement assistance, parenting training, after-school care, community-based resources like utility assistance and a wide range of supportive services for senior adults.”

The eight strategic plan goals are:

Connect agency program participants with opportunities to work

Expand access to quality early childhood care to enable parents to join and stay in the workforce

Improve the financial security of children involved in child support cases

Train and support the Early Child Care provider workforce

Support agency program participants in furthering their education and job skills

Reduce food insecurity

Provide support to promote safe and stable homes

Make MDHS services more accessible and easier to navigate

While the strategic plan provides a roadmap, MDHS said it is also intended to be a document that will be adjusted to reflect evolving conditions and needs focused on client outcomes.

MDHS will collect data related to each of the measures for regular review, with a commitment to identifying opportunities for ongoing improvement.

“The implementation of our strategic plan will be informed by the lived experience of the families we serve and directed by the agency’s core values of integrity, compliance, excellence and empathy,” said Anderson. “This focused and dynamic approach will allow us to continue our mission to provide tangible help today to create a lasting hope for tomorrow.”

The MDHS office said they cannot accomplish these goals alone and called for collaborative efforts with public agency leaders and their staff, nonprofits, educational leaders, business and private industries, elected officials, and those served by MDHS.

To view the entire MDHS Strategic Plan - including goals, measures and key activities - visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/strategic-plan/.

