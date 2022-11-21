Lang crowned Miss Hattiesburg 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several young women competed Sunday night to be crowned the next Miss Hattiesburg, but only one took home the title and a ticket to Vicksburg.

After talent, evening gown, and questions, Angel Gail Lang was crowned.

Lang says being named Miss Hattiesburg was a huge privilege getting to represent her community in just a few short months in Vicksburg.

“It’s just such an honor to be able to do that, but also at the same time, learning so much,” Lang said. “Defining these skills that you’ll use for the rest of your life is something. Interview skills, goodness, you use it all the time, propelling yourself and your career.”

Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, said acting as the emcee Sunday was a way for her to step back and see the competition from a new perspective.

“I get to see young women exude so much confidence, strength, and growth throughout the preliminary seasons,” Perkins said. “And every single time I see a young woman achieve something great in this organization, it reminds me of my own journey, and how much I was benefited by the skills, and the scholarship dollars that are priceless when it comes to the Miss America organization.”

One local pageant director, Dr. Carroll Pierce, said the growth of each title holder was the most rewarding part.

“They don’t realize how much they’re maturing and how they’re growing because it’s kind of happening under the radar so to speak,” Pierce said. “But at the end of their year of service, they’re not the same person as they were and that’s the most rewarding part.

Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen, Cameron Davis, agreed with Pierce, saying the impact of the directors is immeasurable and this pageant was a reminder to enjoy every minute.

“I need to soak in every moment and really take in the little things and to soak up everything because it goes by really fast,” Davis said.

