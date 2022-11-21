Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JSU posts 1st-ever unbeaten football season

Tigers cap first-ever unbeaten season with a 24-13 win Saturday over Alcorn State University
Tigers cap first-ever unbeaten season with a 24-13 win Saturday over Alcorn State University
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORMAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter returned an interception for an early score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that clinched Jackson State University’s 24-13 victory over archrival Alcorn State University Saturday

With the win, JSU (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the program’s first-ever unbeaten regular season and secured a host role for the Dec. 3 SWAC Championship Game.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders added to his single-season completions record, going 18 of 29 for 216 yards and a touchdown, giving him s single-season-record 32 scoring passes.

Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season after netting 63 yards and a touchdown against a stingy Braves’ defense.

JSU’s defense rose up as well. A fumble recovery/return set up Wilkerson’s 2-yard touchdown run and Hunter went 44 yards with his pick-six.

The Tigers also recorded seven sack and limited Alcorn (5-6, 4-4) to 4-of-17 conversions on third downs.

It marked the 10th time in JSU’s 11 games that opponents had scored 14 points or less,

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
A two-vehicle head-on collision Friday evening sent two to the hospital with moderate to...
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
Two cars suffered moderate to minor damage after an accident on Interstate 59 in Jones County.
3 suffer minor injuries in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person...
Jones Co. asking public’s help in locating missing person
Ministry offers meals, support
The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people
A Brooklyn firefighter's home caught fire Saturday
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
Ministry offers meals, support
Collins' church offers meals, support