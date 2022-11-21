JSU posts 1st-ever unbeaten football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter returned an interception for an early score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that clinched Jackson State University’s 24-13 victory over archrival Alcorn State University Saturday

With the win, JSU (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the program’s first-ever unbeaten regular season and secured a host role for the Dec. 3 SWAC Championship Game.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders added to his single-season completions record, going 18 of 29 for 216 yards and a touchdown, giving him s single-season-record 32 scoring passes.

Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season after netting 63 yards and a touchdown against a stingy Braves’ defense.

JSU’s defense rose up as well. A fumble recovery/return set up Wilkerson’s 2-yard touchdown run and Hunter went 44 yards with his pick-six.

The Tigers also recorded seven sack and limited Alcorn (5-6, 4-4) to 4-of-17 conversions on third downs.

It marked the 10th time in JSU’s 11 games that opponents had scored 14 points or less,

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.