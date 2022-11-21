Win Stuff
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person reported missing, Cindy Spencer.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person reported missing, Cindy Spencer.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 65-year-old Cindy Spencer has been located and safely returned home.

Spencer was reported missing by the JCSD on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Officials said she had last been seen the week before driving a green 2009 Buick Enclave with a Michigan tag, EQM 9656.

A missing person, Cindy Spencer, was last seen driving a green2009 Buick Enclave with a...
A missing person, Cindy Spencer, was last seen driving a green2009 Buick Enclave with a Michigan tag.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

