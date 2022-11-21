Win Stuff
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly as temperatures fall into the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. There is no chance for showers tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to low 50s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is no chance of rain, tomorrow will be very cool since we will have a steady breeze coming from the north. Be sure to pack a jacket as you head out the door.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 50s. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a very slight chance for showers, but they will be few and limited across the area.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 60s across the Pine Belt. There will be no chance for showers as we go throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day we will be seeing temperatures in the high 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance for rain showers all day Thursday.

