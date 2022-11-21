Day of Community Blessings: Thanksgiving meal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several members of churches gathered at the C. E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg Sunday to have a day of community blessings over a Thanksgiving meal.

Mt. Carmel Ministries has been having a Thanksgiving meal since 1987.

This year, they decided to include everybody, gathering with over 43 churches to make this event possible.

“We’ve been able to pick up the homeless community, seniors, and just invite people at large,” Mt. Carmel Pastor Kenneth Fairley said. “We call it, ‘A day of Community Blessings,’ where we get a chance as pastors, as they walk in the door, we get a chance to speak words of life over them, to be able to say to them, ‘Go in, you can win in life, you don’t have to remain in the positions you’re in, and we’re here to help you.’”

Each church served the Hub City community, and made sure everybody could have a Thanksgiving meal, even delivering to those who couldn’t make it.

Overall, the Day of Community Blessings served more than 600 people.

