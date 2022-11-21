CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department.

Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during the investigation into the cause of the Saturday morning commercial building fire, which happened on Main Street in Downtown Collins at Annie B’s Family Style Restaurant/Baur Food Group.

Officials with both investigating agencies determined the fire was accidental/unintentional in nature.

The investigation of this incident is now complete and is closed.

The Collins Fire Department said it greatly appreciates the assistance of Deputy Kevin Martin with the MS State Fire Marshal’s Office investigation and the cooperation of Annie B’s ownership & staff while officials worked to conclude our investigation into the cause of the fire.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.