Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire.

A post Sunday on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

The post said the family’s seven children range in age from newborn to 17 years old. The house was uninsured.

More information was to be posted to the site for those wanting to lend support.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.