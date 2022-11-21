Win Stuff
Amber Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy from Texas

This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for...
This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for the 5-year-old boy.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted boy from Overton, Texas.

Officials said Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen with Pamela Medlock, 59, in a green Jeep Wrangler that has a Texas license plate, KLTV reported.

Zachariah is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white shoes.

Medlock is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

