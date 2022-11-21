11/21 Ryan’s “Frosty” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s again to start off the day, reminiscent of many recent mornings, but we won’t be anywhere near them again for the rest of the week. That’s due to some fairly impressive warming in the days ahead which will have our highs back to our upper 60 “normal” by tomorrow and past 70 by the middle of the week. That seems good, but it’s all happening ahead of our next front and “weather-maker,” which will bring nearly a full day of rain around Thanksgiving.

Lets get to the short-term first though. Expect our conditions to warm rapidly from the upper 20s this morning to an afternoon high near 58 for Hattiesburg. Overnight, expect more noticeable warming that’ll have our lows out of the 20s and 30s and into the low 40s. It doesn’t stop there either! By Wednesday, we’ll see lows in the low 50s and at least one afternoon high above 70 before our next front moves in. Right now that looks like it’ll be Thursday in the late morning/early afternoon, raining most of the day and into the night. It doesn’t look like strong storms will be much of a concern, but I can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two. The rain and clouds will linger into Friday with slightly cooler conditions, but I don’t expect to fall out of the 60s even at our coolest. That means as we head into the weekend things will be slightly cooler, but much drier, allowing for a return to sunny, average weather in the Pine Belt for all of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.