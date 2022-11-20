William Carey men/women’s soccer teams advance in NAIA Championships

William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With their respective seasons on the line, William Carey University and Columbia (Mo.) College played 110 minutes and seven rounds of penalty kicks worth of soccer brinksmanship, with neither side giving an inch.

But on the eighth round of the overtime shootout, Carey goalkeeper Marlen Klem made a critical save to keep the Lady Crusaders’ season alive in the second round of the NAIA Women’s National Soccer Tournament Saturday at Danny Owens Field.

Officially, the outcome goes in the books as a 0-0 tie, with WCU winning the penalty kick shootout 7-6. NAIA fifth-ranked Carey (16-2-2) advances to the Women’s Soccer National Championship at Orange Beach, Ala. No. 11 Columbia finished its season 17-3-2.

The William Carey Men’s Soccer team is headed to the NAIA National Championship Final site with a 2-1 upset victory over MidAmerica Nazarene in the Second Round of the NAIA National Championship Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders took an early 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of play on a goal by Joaquin Bermejillo. In the 23rd minute, Juan Ruiz Cabello found Brandon Bermingham who would give a Carey a two goal lead heading into the break.

The WCU defense withstood a barrage of shots in second half but the Pioneers broke through in the 83rd minute on a goal by Enzo Carvalho to make it 2-1 Carey.

The Crusader defense held strong over the final seven minutes of play to preserve the win.The Crusaders will head to Decatur, Ala. for the 64th annual Men’s Soccer National Championship Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

