Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need.

The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now.

Deputy Chief Timothy Hill says it’s very important for them to give back to the community.

“One of the important things is to give back to the community and let them know that we are here for you as well,” said Hill. “Just because we are the police. We are not just here to arrest you. We are here for other needs that you have serve and protect.”

Community members, city officials, and businesses all pitched in to give back. Volunteer Willie Holmes told us Wiggins is a community that’s always supports each other.

“It’s just a privilege. When God blesses you to be a blessing to somebody else and that’s what its all about. Not just hoard stuff. Bring as many people out as we can because we don’t go to heaven by ourselves, we want to take people with us,”

Organizers expected around 300 people to pick up freshly cooked meals.

