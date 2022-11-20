Turkey Trot 5K raises funds for Camden Dedeaux Foundation

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall community gathered Saturday to remember and honor a local teenager who died in an auto accident earlier this year.

About 200 people took part in “Camden’s Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run” on the Longleaf Trace.

The event raised money for the Camden Dedeaux Foundation.

Camden Dedeaux was a 17-year-old senior at Sumrall High School who was killed in a two-car accident on U.S. 49 on Feb. 23.

Camden’s Foundation will provide scholarships and also help families in need.

“The community did so much for us afterwards, we wanted to give back,” said Mandy Dedeaux, Camden’s mother. “So, we’re doing these fundraisers. We’re going to do cheer scholarships for Sumrall’s cheerleaders, and we’re going to do scholarships for anyone in Lamar County and we’re going to do an adopt a family for Christmas.”

“Camden was a very fun-loving and very giving,” said Cliff Dedeaux, Camden’s father. “She always put others before herself. She would be so humbled and amazed to see all the support she’s had the whole time.”

Race organizer Julie Breazeale says the race raised about $10,000 for Camden’s Foundation.

