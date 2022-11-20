Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel hosts 4th annual Merry Marketplace

Fourth annual Merry Marketplace a big hit in Laurel Saturday
Fourth annual Merry Marketplace a big hit in Laurel Saturday(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel kicked off the holiday season with its fourth annual Merry Marketplace.

Small businesses, 150 vendors and people from all over the Pine Belt gathered at the Magnolia Center in Laurel to welcome in the upcoming holiday season.

Visitors were able to see homemade items such as candles, boutique clothing, crafts and more.

The Merry Marketplace said its already preparing for its fifth annual event next year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle head-on collision Friday evening sent two to the hospital with moderate to...
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the...
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

11th annual Holiday Expo took place at Train Depot in Hattiesburg
11th annual Holiday Expo held in downtown Hattiesburg
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Lost Music Fest mixed music with animals Saturday in Hattiesburg
Lost Music Fest mixed music with animals Saturday in Hattiesburg
Several homeless pets were available for adoption at the first "Hub City Lost Music Festival."
Inaugural ‘Lost Music Festival’ benefits animal shelter