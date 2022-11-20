Laurel hosts 4th annual Merry Marketplace

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel kicked off the holiday season with its fourth annual Merry Marketplace.

Small businesses, 150 vendors and people from all over the Pine Belt gathered at the Magnolia Center in Laurel to welcome in the upcoming holiday season.

Visitors were able to see homemade items such as candles, boutique clothing, crafts and more.

The Merry Marketplace said its already preparing for its fifth annual event next year.

