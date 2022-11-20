Win Stuff
Kappa Alpha Psi gives back through Turkey giveaway

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People will be traveling all over the Pine Belt hoping to provide or enjoy a great Thanksgiving meal.

The fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi eld a turkey giveaway Saturday to families at no cost.

The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity hoped that the giveaway would take some stress off families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The fundamental purpose of our fraternity is achievement, and one of our objectives is to inspire services in the public interest,” said event organizer Bernard Green. “We thought it was fitting for us to give away turkeys (Saturday) morning on the eve of Thanksgiving to support families that may be dealing with food insecurities and hunger challenges.”

The fraternity was able to give away 200 turkeys (Saturday) morning.

