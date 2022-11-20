JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic and record-breaking regular season, led by Head Coach Deion Sanders, ends with the Jackson State Tigers staying undefeated for the first time in school history by beating rivals, the Alcorn State Braves, in the Soul Bowl.

Rivalry matchups are often close and intense, with big-time plays from big-time players typically deciding the outcome. Saturday, it was the Travis Hunter show as he exemplified his 5-star talent on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in the star freshman’s first taste of the storied matchup.

JSU held a narrow 10-7 lead in the second quarter with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers’ offense struggling at times. Then entered the FCS No.1 defense and two-way star Travis Hunter, who jumped the route of the opposing receiver to intercept Braves’ quarterback Tre Lawrence’s pass for a defensive score for Jackson State.

The Tigers lead 17-7 on the road at halftime as history was halfway in the making. Alcorn tacked on two field goals to cut the deficit to 17-13 in favor of JSU. However, Coach Prime and his Tigers would not allow a comeback get in the way of their aspirations of an undefeated regular season.

With around eleven minutes left to play in the rivalry contest, Sanders completed an incredible 19-yard pass to Hunter to ice the game and eventually win 24-13, stamping their names in the JSU history books.

Jackson State finished regular season play going 11-0 for the first time in program history. Along with the undefeated record, Sanders made individual history of his own as he is now holds the single-season touchdown passes record at Jackson State with 32 touchdown passes thrown.

The Tigers will host the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Game at The Vet on Saturday, December 3. The opponent and time of the contest is TBD.

