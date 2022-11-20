Win Stuff
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly as temperatures fall into the mid-40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. There is a slight chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be cloudy.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to low 50s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is no chance of rain, tomorrow will be very cool since we will have a steady breeze coming from the north.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 50s. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day. There is no chance of rain on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 50s to low 60s. There will be no chance for showers as we go throughout the day on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to high 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there is no chance for showers.

