Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum

Museum dedicated to native son in Mount Olive Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:53 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon was cut Saturday to officially open a museum dedicated to the life and work of country music star and Mount Olive native Billy Ray Reynolds.

Family and friends of Reynolds, along with city and county officials, joined in the the celebration of the grand opening of the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum.

Reynolds spent decades in Nashville, as a singer, songwriter and record producer.

The museum features photographs and memorabilia from Reynolds’ career.

“I am so thrilled and so pleased, it absolutely warms my heart that these people would come out in support of Billy Ray and Mount Olive,” said Lora Reynolds, widow of Billy Ray Reynolds. “Billy Ray was very proud of Mount Olive and there’s a reason. It’s a good place to be.”

Reynolds retired to Mount Olive and died in 2019. He was 79.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle head-on collision Friday evening sent two to the hospital with moderate to...
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the...
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Several homeless pets were available for adoption at the first "Hub City Lost Music Festival."
Inaugural ‘Lost Music Festival’ benefits animal shelter
The student enrollment at William Carey University has nearly doubled in the last 10 years.
Carey enrollment up 7 percent in 3 years
Meeting was held at Thad Cochran Center at USM.
3MA, physicians partner for informative medical marijuana meeting