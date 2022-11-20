Flowers planted during ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

Win Stuff
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' raises funds for research
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flowers were planted in downtown Laurel Saturday morning to support those with Alzheimer’s.

Yellow, blue, purple and orange flowers were held high to support an individual that has been impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Funds that were raised by participants and donors during Saturday’s walk will go toward research to end Alzheimer’s.

The idea for the walk came from a woman from Houston, Texas, who wanted to see change in Mississippi.

