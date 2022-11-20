Flowers planted during ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flowers were planted in downtown Laurel Saturday morning to support those with Alzheimer’s.

Yellow, blue, purple and orange flowers were held high to support an individual that has been impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Funds that were raised by participants and donors during Saturday’s walk will go toward research to end Alzheimer’s.

The idea for the walk came from a woman from Houston, Texas, who wanted to see change in Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.