Driver in custody after getting vehicle stuck on railroad tracks

(Zach Shrivers)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A driver is in custody after getting their vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks in Warren County Saturday, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

According to VDN, a frantic 911 call reported a Sedan being stuck on the railroad tracks near Klein and Pearl. The vehicle had the front wheels over the tracks in the closed section of the road and was unable to free the vehicle.

Vicksburg Daily News says there is no throughway on Klein over the tracks because the path was closed more than a dozen years ago due to residents complaining about the train whistle.

The driver has not been identified at this time but was first detained and taken into custody for suspicion of a DUI, VDN reports.

